Statistics for Business
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
A
σ_p̂ = sqrt(pq/n)
B
σ_p̂ = sqrt(npq)
C
σ_p̂ = p + q/n
D
σ_p̂ = pq/n
