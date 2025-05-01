Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 9
Problem 9
A medical study aims to estimate the proportion of patients responding to a new treatment. The researchers want a margin of error of
5
%
5\%
at a
95
%
95\%
confidence level. What is the minimum sample size required?
A
601
601
B
385
385
C
865
865
D
1068
1068
