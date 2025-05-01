Skip to main content
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Confidence Intervals for Population Proportion / Problem 9
Problem 9

A medical study aims to estimate the proportion of patients responding to a new treatment. The researchers want a margin of error of 5%5\% at a 95%95\% confidence level. What is the minimum sample size required?