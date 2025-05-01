- Download the worksheet to save time writing
How many ways can 4 out of 7 candidates be ranked for 4 different awards?
A robotics club has five autonomous bots, each programmed to monitor one of five different zones in a testing facility. If each bot is randomly assigned to a different zone (with no overlaps), how many distinct monitoring assignments are possible?
A certain state’s license plates consist of a sequence of letters followed by digits. Each letter can be any of the English letters, and each digit can be any of the digits from to . Letters and digits may be repeated.
For example, valid license plate codes include , , and . How many different license plate codes are possible?
A lab technician must randomly select different chemicals from a shelf containing labeled samples for a compatibility test. In how many different ways can the technician choose chemicals?
(Note: The order in which the chemicals are selected does not matter; only the pair of selected chemicals is important.)
A batch of lightbulbs includes exactly that are defective. If a quality inspector randomly selects lightbulbs without replacement, what is the probability that at least one defective bulb is found in the sample?
A hand of cards is dealt from a standard -card deck. What is the probability that your hand contains exactly pair, with the other cards all of different ranks and different from the pair?
A school has students in grade , consisting of day scholars and boarders. The school wants to select students to form the student council planning committee.
Use technology or a calculator to find the number of ways to choose students from the .
If you toss a fair coin times, what is the probability that tails appear exactly twice?
A professor is selecting a panel of students from a class of to participate in a debate. How many different panels can be formed?
A password consists of 4 letters (A-Z) where letters can repeat. How many different passwords are possible?