A certain state’s license plates consist of a sequence of 2 2 letters followed by 3 3 digits. Each letter can be any of the 26 26 English letters, and each digit can be any of the 10 10 digits from 0 0 to 9 9 . Letters and digits may be repeated.

For example, valid license plate codes include A B 123 AB123 , Z Z 999 ZZ999 , and Q W 007 QW007 . How many different license plate codes are possible?