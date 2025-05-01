Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Counting
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Counting
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 9
Problem 9
A professor is selecting a panel of
6
6
students from a class of
15
15
to participate in a debate. How many different panels can be formed?
A
1
,
801
,
800
1,801,800
B
10
,
010
10,010
C
5
,
005
5,005
D
3
,
603
,
600
3,603,600
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options