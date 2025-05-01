Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 8
If you toss a fair coin
6
6
times, what is the probability that tails appear exactly twice?
A
15
64
\frac{15}{64}
B
5
16
\frac{5}{16}
C
1
3
\frac13
D
1
4
\frac14
