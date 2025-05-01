Skip to main content
Counting
Counting / Problem 5
Problem 5
A batch of
200
200
lightbulbs includes exactly
3
3
that are defective. If a quality inspector randomly selects
3
3
lightbulbs without replacement, what is the probability that at least one defective bulb is found in the sample?
A
0.05
0.05
B
0.04
0.04
C
0.95
0.95
D
0.50
0.50
