Statistics for Business
Counting
Counting
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 6
Problem 6
A hand of
5
5
cards is dealt from a standard
52
52
-card deck. What is the probability that your hand contains exactly
1
1
pair, with the other
3
3
cards all of different ranks and different from the pair?
A
0.4226
0.4226
B
0.5048
0.5048
C
0.3766
0.3766
D
0.4317
0.4317
