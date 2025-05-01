Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Counting
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 2
Problem 2
A robotics club has five autonomous bots, each programmed to monitor one of five different zones in a testing facility. If each bot is randomly assigned to a different zone (with no overlaps), how many distinct monitoring assignments are possible?
A
5
5
B
10
10
C
25
25
D
120
120
