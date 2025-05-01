Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Counting
Counting
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 10
Problem 10
A password consists of 4 letters (A-Z) where letters can repeat. How many different passwords are possible?
A
118,813,760
B
175,760
C
456,976
D
24,024
