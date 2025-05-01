Skip to main content
Mean
Mean
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 5
Problem 5
A company records the following number of sales per day over a week: 12, 15, 10, 18, 20, 14, 11. What is the mean number of sales per day?
A
14.29
B
13.00
C
12.50
D
15.00
