Mean
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 9
Problem 9

Worldwide, the proportion of male births is about 0.510.51. Autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) occurs more often in females than in males. Researchers wondered whether families with a child who has AITD have a different male-to-female ratio among siblings compared to the general population. They collected records from families with a child diagnosed with AITD. Among the cases, 3030 were male and 7070 were female. The 3030 male AITD cases had 2828 male siblings and 2525 female siblings. The 7070 female AITD cases had 6060 male siblings and 7272 female siblings.
If there are a total of 28+60=8828 + 60 = 88 male siblings in the study, how many female siblings are there?