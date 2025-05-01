Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 8
Problem 8
Which symbol is typically used to represent the population mean?
A
σ (sigma)
B
x̄ (x bar)
C
μ (mu)
D
n
