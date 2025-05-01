Skip to main content
Mean
Download worksheet
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 4
Why is the mean considered a measure of central tendency?
A
Because it always equals the maximum value.
B
Because it is unaffected by the data values.
C
Because it summarizes the dataset with a single central value.
D
Because it is the same as the mode.
