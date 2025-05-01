Skip to main content
Mean
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 6
Problem 6
A bar graph shows the distribution of monthly rent prices in a city. Which measure of central tendency should be used to best represent the typical rent price?
A
Mean
B
Mode
C
Median
D
Standard deviation
