Mean
3. Describing Data Numerically / Mean / Problem 2
Problem 2
A researcher has a sample of 8 data points from a population of 100. Which notation should be used for the mean of the sample and the mean of the population, respectively?
A
n for the sample mean, N for the population mean.
B
Σx for both means.
C
μ for the sample mean, x̄ for the population mean.
D
x̄ for the sample mean, μ for the population mean.
