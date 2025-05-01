9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 9
A psychologist is studying the effect of a stress management workshop on anxiety levels. Eight participants took an anxiety test before and after attending the workshop. Their scores are as follows: a. Using a significance level, test the claim that the mean anxiety score before the workshop is higher than after the workshop. b. Construct the confidence interval for the mean difference. What does this interval indicate about anxiety change? c. What can you conclude about the effectiveness of the workshop?