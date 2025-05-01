A psychologist is studying the effect of a stress management workshop on anxiety levels. Eight participants took an anxiety test before and after attending the workshop. Their scores are as follows:

a. Using a 0.01 0.01 significance level, test the claim that the mean anxiety score before the workshop is higher than after the workshop.

b. Construct the 99 % 99\% confidence interval for the mean difference. What does this interval indicate about anxiety change?

c. What can you conclude about the effectiveness of the workshop?