9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 2
A researcher claims that the mean weight of apples in a storage bin is grams. To test this claim, a quality control officer collects a random sample of apples, and records their weights (in grams) as:
Assuming that the weights are normally distributed, and the sample standard deviation is approximately grams, determine whether there is enough evidence at the significance level to reject the researcher’s claim that the mean weight is grams.