Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 2
A researcher claims that the mean weight of apples in a storage bin is 180180 grams. To test this claim, a quality control officer collects a random sample of 1212 apples, and records their weights (in grams) as:
178,182,175,180,176,179,181,183,177,179,180,178 178, 182, 175, 180, 176, 179, 181, 183, 177, 179, 180, 178
Assuming that the weights are normally distributed, and the sample standard deviation is approximately 2.382.38 grams, determine whether there is enough evidence at the 0.050.05 significance level to reject the researcher’s claim that the mean weight is 180180 grams.