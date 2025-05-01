9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 3
A tech company claims that the mean battery life of its new smartwatch is at least hours. A skeptical reviewer believes the battery life is less than hours. A random sample of 10 smartwatches resulted in a mean battery life of 24 hours. After simulating randomizations under the null hypothesis, simulated means are as extreme or more extreme than hours. Use a randomization procedure to test the reviewer's claim at the significance level.