A tech company claims that the mean battery life of its new smartwatch is at least 24 24 hours. A skeptical reviewer believes the battery life is less than 24 24 hours. A random sample of 10 smartwatches resulted in a mean battery life of 24 hours. After simulating 2000 2000 randomizations under the null hypothesis, 70 70 simulated means are as extreme or more extreme than 24 24 hours.

Use a randomization procedure to test the reviewer's claim at the 0.05 0.05 significance level.