Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
A tech company claims that the mean battery life of its new smartwatch is at least 2424 hours. A skeptical reviewer believes the battery life is less than 2424 hours. A random sample of 10 smartwatches resulted in a mean battery life of 24 hours. After simulating 20002000 randomizations under the null hypothesis, 7070 simulated means are as extreme or more extreme than 2424 hours.
Use a randomization procedure to test the reviewer's claim at the 0.050.05 significance level.