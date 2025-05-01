In a study of 2000 2000 patients, researchers recorded both the actual and estimated number of hours slept per night. For each patient, the difference (actual minus estimated) was computed. The sample mean of the differences is − 0.3 -0.3 hours, and the sample standard deviation is 1.2 1.2 hours. Test whether there is a significant difference between actual and estimated sleep hours at the 0.05 0.05 significance level. What is the p p -value for this hypothesis test?