In a study of patients, researchers recorded both the actual and estimated number of hours slept per night. For each patient, the difference (actual minus estimated) was computed. The sample mean of the differences is hours, and the sample standard deviation is hours. Test whether there is a significant difference between actual and estimated sleep hours at the significance level. What is the -value for this hypothesis test?