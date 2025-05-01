Skip to main content
Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 4
Problem 4

In a study of 20002000 patients, researchers recorded both the actual and estimated number of hours slept per night. For each patient, the difference (actual minus estimated) was computed. The sample mean of the differences is 0.3-0.3 hours, and the sample standard deviation is 1.21.2 hours. Test whether there is a significant difference between actual and estimated sleep hours at the 0.050.05 significance level. What is the pp-value for this hypothesis test?