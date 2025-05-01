A researcher wants to determine if there is a significant difference in math test performance between students who use digital textbooks and those who use printed textbooks. The following data were collected:

Assume that the two samples are independent simple random samples selected from normally distributed populations, and do not assume that the population standard deviations are equal. Use degrees of freedom equal to the smaller of n 1 − 1 n_1 −1 and n 2 − 1 n_2 −1 .