Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample / Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means / Problem 6
A researcher claims that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is at least \(60,000\$60,000. At the 0.050.05 significance level, test this claim using the following sample statistics:
xˉ=\)58,800\bar{x}=\$58,800
s=$2,400s=\$2,400
n=16n=16
Assume the population is normally distributed. What is the result of the hypothesis test?