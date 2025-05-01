Statistics for Business
There is sufficient evidence to reject the claim that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is at least $60,000\$60,000.
There is insufficient evidence to reject the claim that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is at least $60,000\$60,000.
There is sufficient evidence to reject the claim that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is less than $60,000\$60,000.
There is insufficient evidence to reject the claim that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is less than $60,000\$60,000.