Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Residuals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Residuals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 10
Next
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 4
Problem 4
A residual plot for a dataset shows residuals forming a wave-like pattern. What is the most appropriate conclusion?
A
The data is homoscedastic.
B
The residuals are random.
C
The linear model is a good fit.
D
A linear model is inadequate; consider a nonlinear model.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options