Statistics for Business
Residuals
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 2
Problem 2
What does a positive residual indicate about a data point in regression analysis?
A
The predicted value equals the observed value.
B
The observed value is greater than the predicted value.
C
The observed value is less than the predicted value.
D
The data point lies exactly on the regression line.
