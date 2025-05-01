Skip to main content
Residuals
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 1
If a residual plot shows residuals spreading further from zero as x increases, what should you do?
Conclude the model is perfect.
Ignore the pattern and use the linear model.
Remove all data points with large residuals.
Consider transforming the data or using a model that accounts for changing variance.
