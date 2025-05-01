Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Residuals
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Residuals
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
6 of 10
Next
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 6
Problem 6
The table shows the average vehicle age (in years) for each of the eight years. A regression model has been fit to the data:
y
^
=
0.0893
x
−
168.45
\hat{y}=0.0893x-168.45
Using this regression model and the actual data, compute the standard error of estimate
𝑠
𝑒
𝑠_{𝑒}
, which measures the typical distance between observed and predicted values.
A
0.0734
0.0734
B
0.0236
0.0236
C
0.0835
0.0835
D
0.0484
0.0484
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options