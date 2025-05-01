Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Residuals
Residuals
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 3
Problem 3
Given observed y-values [3, 5, 7] and predicted y-values [2, 6, 8], what is the sum of squared residuals?
1
3
0
9
