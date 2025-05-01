Skip to main content
Residuals
Download worksheet
12. Regression / Residuals / Problem 9
Problem 9
You are given two possible regression lines for a dataset. Line A has a sum of squared residuals of 12, and Line B has a sum of squared residuals of 8. Which line should you choose and why?
A
Neither line, as the sum of squared residuals is not relevant.
B
Line B, because it has a lower sum of squared residuals, indicating a better fit.
C
Either line, since both are regression lines.
D
Line A, because it has a higher sum of squared residuals.
