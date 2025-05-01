Consider the population { 1 , 4 , 6 , 8 } \left\lbrace1,4,6,8\right\rbrace representing the number of days patients stayed in a rehabilitation center. Suppose random samples of size n = 2 n=2 are selected with replacement. After listing all possible samples, calculate the mean of each sample and construct a table showing the sampling distribution of the sample mean. Combine sample means that are the same.