8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 9
Problem 9
Suppose
55
%
55\%
of adults in a city have a gym membership. In a random sample of
120
120
, is it unusual to find
50
50
or fewer with a gym membership? Use the
z
z
-scores.
A
Yes, it would be unusual
B
No, it would not be unusual
