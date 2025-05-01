Skip to main content
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 10
Problem 10
Consider the population
{
2
,
6
,
14
}
\{2, 6, 14\}
. Calculate the mean of the sampling distribution of the median if samples of size
n
=
2
n=2
are randomly selected with replacement.
A
6.2
6.2
B
7.3
7.3
C
9.8
9.8
D
11.3
11.3
Show Answer
