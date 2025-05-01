Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 8
Problem 8
A fair coin is flipped 60 times. What is the probability that the sample proportion of heads is between 0.4 and 0.6?
A
Approximately 0.879
B
Approximately 0.121
C
Approximately 0.500
D
Approximately 0.0645
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options