Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which of the following scenarios is most appropriate for using the normal approximation to the binomial distribution?
A
n = 100, p = 0.4
B
n = 15, p = 0.9
C
n = 10, p = 0.1
D
n = 20, p = 0.05
