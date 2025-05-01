Skip to main content
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 2
Problem 2
Why must both np and nq be at least 5 to use the normal approximation for the sampling distribution of p̂?
To guarantee the sample size is large enough.
To ensure p is not equal to q.
To make the calculations easier.
To ensure the distribution is approximately symmetric and not too skewed.
