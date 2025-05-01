Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion / Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion / Problem 3
Problem 3
If X is the number of successes in n trials and p̂ = X/n, what is the relationship between their distributions?
A
The sampling distribution of p̂ is a rescaled version of the binomial distribution of X.
B
The sampling distribution is always skewed right.
C
They are unrelated distributions.
D
The binomial distribution is always wider than the sampling distribution.
