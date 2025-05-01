Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data / Problem 8
Problem 8
A pie chart shows four regions: North (30%), South (25%), East (20%), West (25%). Which region has the largest share?
A
South
B
East
C
North
D
West
