Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which of the following is an example of qualitative data?
A
Number of cars sold
B
Temperature in Celsius
C
Height in centimeters
D
Favorite ice cream flavor
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options