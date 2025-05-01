Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
9 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data / Problem 9
Problem 9
Which feature distinguishes a frequency polygon from a histogram?
A
Frequency polygons display categorical data.
B
Frequency polygons use lines to connect points representing frequencies.
C
Frequency polygons use bars that do not touch.
D
Frequency polygons show proportions, not frequencies.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options