Problem 1
Researchers investigated whether a single cup of coffee improves short-term memory. They recruited graduate students and randomly assigned them to two groups. Group A drank a cup of coffee before performing a memory recall test, and Group B drank a decaffeinated placebo beverage. Each student completed the same recall test individually. The primary outcome was the number of words correctly recalled out of . Identify the experimental units.