Binary Calculator & Converter

Convert between binary, decimal, hexadecimal, and octal, perform binary addition, subtraction, and multiplication with carries and borrows shown bit by bit, or run bitwise AND/OR/XOR/NOT and shifts — with a place-value grid, two's complement explained visually, and a selectable 8, 16, or 32-bit register width.

Background

Computers store every number as a fixed-width string of bits, each one worth a power of two. The position of a bit — not just whether it's a 1 or a 0 — determines its value, exactly like place value in the decimal system you already know. Signed numbers add one more layer: two's complement lets the same bit pattern represent negative numbers without a separate sign symbol.