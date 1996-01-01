Exponent Calculator

Calculate or simplify exponents

Choose mode Use basic power for numbers, simplify rules for variable expressions, root/fractional exponent conversion, or scientific notation. Basic power

Evaluate a^b, including positive whole-number, decimal, and growth powers. Negative exponents

Rewrite a^-n as a reciprocal and calculate it. Exponent rules

Use product, quotient, power, negative, and zero rules. Roots & fractional exponents

Convert a^(m/n) into radicals and calculate values. Scientific notation

Work with A × 10^n and standard decimal form.

Basic power Base a Exponent b Rounding Auto 2 decimals 4 decimals 8 decimals Exact when possible Examples: 2^5, 5^-2, 16^0.5, 27^(1/3), or 1.08^12.

Negative exponents Base a Positive exponent n Show as Fraction and decimal Fraction first Decimal first Example: 5^-2 = 1 / 5^2 = 1/25 = 0.04. Base cannot be 0.

Simplify with exponent rules Rule type Product rule: x^m · x^n Quotient rule: x^m / x^n Power of a power: (x^m)^n Negative exponent: x^-n Zero exponent: x^0 Power of a product: (xy)^n Variable First exponent m Second exponent n The calculator keeps the expression symbolic, then explains which exponent rule was used.

Roots & fractional exponents Base a Numerator m Denominator n a^(m/n) means the n-th root of a raised to the m power. Example: 27^(2/3) = (∛27)^2 = 9.

Scientific notation Coefficient A Power of 10, n Decimal input, optional Leave decimal input blank to calculate A × 10^n. Enter a decimal to convert it into scientific notation.

Learning options Show step-by-step explanation Show supporting visuals Show simplification tree Show exponent rules table Show educational comparison table Show common mistakes panel

Quick examples (click to see result) 2^5 5^-2 x^-4 27^(2/3) x^3 · x^5 x^8 / x^3 3.2 × 10^5 0.00042 1.08^12 0^0 warning

Calculate Exponent Reset