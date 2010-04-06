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Scientific Notation Calculator

Convert decimals, calculate with scientific notation, and learn powers of 10 with visual step-by-step solutions.

Background

Scientific notation writes very large or very small numbers as a coefficient multiplied by a power of 10. This calculator converts decimals, normalizes notation, performs operations, supports engineering notation, and explains every decimal shift visually.

Convert or calculate scientific notation

Choose mode

Convert decimals, convert scientific notation, normalize, calculate operations, or switch to engineering notation. You can paste values like 3.2e5, 3.2E5, 3.2 × 10^5, or 3.2*10^5.

Decimal to scientific notation

Scientific notation to decimal

Normalize scientific notation

Normalized scientific notation has 1 ≤ |A| < 10, except when the value is 0.

Operations with scientific notation

Engineering notation

Learning options

Result

No result yet. Choose a mode, enter values, then click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose decimal conversion, scientific notation conversion, normalization, operations, or engineering notation.
  • Enter the number or coefficient and power of 10. Pasted forms like 3.2e5 and 3.2 × 10^5 are supported.
  • Choose significant figures when rounding is needed.
  • Click Calculate to see the answer, visual decimal shift, and step-by-step explanation.

Formula & Rules Used

Scientific notation: A × 10^n, where 1 ≤ |A| < 10.

Standard notation: the ordinary decimal form of the number, such as 320000.

Positive exponent: Move the decimal point right.

Negative exponent: Move the decimal point left.

Multiplication: Multiply coefficients and add powers of 10.

Division: Divide coefficients and subtract powers of 10.

Engineering notation: Use powers of 10 that are multiples of 3.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1: Small decimal

Given: 0.00042

Step: Move the decimal 4 places right to get 4.2.

Answer: 4.2 × 10^-4.

Example 2: Large decimal

Given: 6020000

Step: Move the decimal 6 places left to get 6.02.

Answer: 6.02 × 10^6.

Example 3: Multiplication

Given: (3 × 10^4)(2 × 10^6)

Step: Multiply coefficients and add exponents: 3×2 = 6, 4+6 = 10.

Answer: 6 × 10^10.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is scientific notation?

Scientific notation writes a number as a coefficient multiplied by a power of 10, such as 4.2 × 10^-4.

What does the exponent mean?

A positive exponent moves the decimal right. A negative exponent moves the decimal left.

What is normalized scientific notation?

The coefficient should be at least 1 and less than 10 in absolute value, except for zero.

What is engineering notation?

Engineering notation is like scientific notation, but the exponent must be a multiple of 3.

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