Binding Energy per Nucleon Calculator

Find binding energy (BE) and binding energy per nucleon (BE/A) from a nuclide’s atomic mass (u), or from mass defect (Δm), or from binding energy directly. Includes quick picks, step-by-step, a mini stability gauge, a binding-curve mini chart, plus a nucleus + mass-defect visual.

Background

Nuclei weigh a tiny bit less than the total mass of their separate nucleons. That “missing mass” is the mass defect (Δm), and it becomes energy: BE = Δm·c². Dividing by A gives BE/A, a handy “how tightly bound?” comparison.