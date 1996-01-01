Skip to main content
Binding Energy per Nucleon Calculator

Find binding energy (BE) and binding energy per nucleon (BE/A) from a nuclide’s atomic mass (u), or from mass defect (Δm), or from binding energy directly. Includes quick picks, step-by-step, a mini stability gauge, a binding-curve mini chart, plus a nucleus + mass-defect visual.

Background

Nuclei weigh a tiny bit less than the total mass of their separate nucleons. That “missing mass” is the mass defect (Δm), and it becomes energy: BE = Δm·c². Dividing by A gives BE/A, a handy “how tightly bound?” comparison.

Enter values

Tip: Use nuclide mode if you have an isotope’s atomic mass in u.

From nuclide (Z, A) + atomic mass

Number of protons.

Total nucleons = protons + neutrons.

Default uses atomic mass (most tables). If you have nuclear mass, switch the dropdown.

Quick intuition

Typical BE/A: H-2 ~1.1, He-4 ~7.1, Fe-56 ~8.8 MeV/nucleon (near peak).

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Nuclide (Z, A, atomic mass), Δm, or BE.
  • Enter the values you have, then click Calculate.
  • Use BE/A to compare stability across nuclei (higher usually = more tightly bound).
  • Use the visuals to build intuition: gauge + curve + nucleus dots + mass-defect bar.

How this calculator works

  • Neutrons: N = A − Z.
  • Mass defect (atomic masses): Δm = Z·m(¹H) + N·mₙ − matom (hydrogen mass helps the electron masses “cancel out” when using atomic mass tables).
  • Energy conversion: 1 u = 931.494 MeV/c², so BE(MeV) = Δm(u)·931.494.
  • Per nucleon: BE/A = BE ÷ A.

Formulas & Equations Used

Neutrons: N = A − Z

Mass defect: Δm = Z·m(¹H) + N·mₙ − matom

Binding energy: BE = Δm·c² = Δm(u)·931.494 MeV

Binding energy per nucleon: BE/A = BE ÷ A

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Iron-56 (near the peak)

Given Z=26, A=56, and matom=55.93493633 u, find BE and BE/A.

  1. Neutrons: N = 56 − 26 = 30.
  2. Mass defect: Δm = 26·m(¹H) + 30·mₙ − 55.93493633.
  3. Binding energy: BE = Δm·931.494 MeV.
  4. Per nucleon: BE/A = BE ÷ 56.

Example 2 — Helium-4 (light but tightly bound)

Use Z=2, A=4, m=4.00260325413 u.

  1. N = 4 − 2 = 2.
  2. Δm = 2·m(¹H) + 2·mₙ − m.
  3. BE = Δm·931.494, then BE/A = BE ÷ 4.

Example 3 — From mass defect

A worksheet gives Δm = 0.528 u and A=56. Find BE and BE/A.

  1. BE = 0.528 × 931.494 MeV.
  2. BE/A = BE ÷ 56.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does binding energy per nucleon tell me?

It’s a quick stability comparison. Higher BE/A usually means nucleons are more tightly bound.

Q: Why does the curve peak near iron?

Mid-mass nuclei are the “sweet spot” between the strong nuclear force (short range) and proton-proton repulsion (grows with Z).

Q: Why use hydrogen mass in nuclide mode?

Because isotope tables typically give atomic masses. Using m(¹H) makes the electron masses cancel neatly.

Q: What units does the calculator output?

Binding energy is shown in MeV (and also in J). Mass defect is shown in u, MeV/c², and kg.

