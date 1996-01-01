Break-Even Point Calculator

Find out exactly how many units you need to sell — or how much revenue you need to bring in — before a business starts turning a profit. Enter your fixed costs, price, and variable costs to instantly get your break-even point, margin of safety, and a full profit/loss chart with step-by-step math. Works in any currency, and lets you compare your current sales against a forecast side by side.

Background

The break-even point is the exact level of sales at which total revenue equals total costs — the business is neither making a profit nor losing money. Every unit sold before that point is used to pay off fixed costs (rent, salaries, insurance); every unit sold after that point becomes profit. This calculator works two ways: enter a price and variable cost per unit (best for physical products) or a variable cost as a percentage of sales (best for services or multi-product businesses where there's no single "unit").