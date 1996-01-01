Break-Even Point Calculator
Find out exactly how many units you need to sell — or how much revenue you need to bring in — before a business starts turning a profit. Enter your fixed costs, price, and variable costs to instantly get your break-even point, margin of safety, and a full profit/loss chart with step-by-step math. Works in any currency, and lets you compare your current sales against a forecast side by side.
Background
The break-even point is the exact level of sales at which total revenue equals total costs — the business is neither making a profit nor losing money. Every unit sold before that point is used to pay off fixed costs (rent, salaries, insurance); every unit sold after that point becomes profit. This calculator works two ways: enter a price and variable cost per unit (best for physical products) or a variable cost as a percentage of sales (best for services or multi-product businesses where there's no single "unit").
How to use this calculator
- Choose Price per Unit mode if you sell a physical product at one price, or % of Sales mode if variable costs scale with revenue instead (common for services).
- Enter your fixed costs, plus your price and variable cost per unit (or your variable cost as a percentage of sales).
- Optionally enter a target profit, plus your current sales and a forecast to compare where you stand today against where you're headed.
- Click Calculate Break-Even to see your break-even point, a full profit/loss chart, and a step-by-step breakdown of the math — in your own currency and number format.
How break-even analysis works
Step 1 — Separate your costs. Fixed costs (rent, salaries, insurance) stay the same no matter how much you sell. Variable costs (materials, packaging, sales commissions) grow with every unit sold.
Step 2 — Find your contribution margin. Each unit sold contributes its selling price minus its variable cost toward paying off fixed costs — this leftover amount is the contribution margin. Once enough units are sold to cover all fixed costs, every additional unit's contribution margin becomes pure profit.
Step 3 — Divide fixed costs by the contribution margin. Break-even units = Fixed Costs ÷ Contribution Margin per unit. This tells you exactly how many sales it takes for revenue to equal total costs.
Step 4 — Read the chart. Below the break-even point, the total cost line sits above the revenue line — that's the loss zone. Above it, revenue overtakes cost — that's the profit zone. The crossing point is break-even.
Formula & Equations Used
Contribution margin per unit: CM = Price − Variable Cost per Unit
Contribution margin ratio: CM Ratio = CM ÷ Price (or, in % of sales mode, 1 − Variable Cost %)
Break-even point (units): Fixed Costs ÷ CM per unit
Break-even point (sales dollars): Fixed Costs ÷ CM Ratio
Sales needed for a target profit: (Fixed Costs + Target Profit) ÷ CM per unit (or CM Ratio)
Margin of safety: Actual Sales − Break-Even Sales, often shown as a percent of actual sales — it's the cushion you have before a business slips into a loss.
Degree of operating leverage: Total Contribution Margin ÷ Operating Income — measures how much profit swings for every 1% change in sales; higher leverage means higher risk and higher reward.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Coffee shop (per unit)
Fixed costs are \(8,000/month. Each coffee sells for \)4.50 and costs \$1.20 in beans, milk, and cups.
Step 1: Contribution margin = \$4.50 − \(1.20 = \)3.30 per coffee.
Step 2: Break-even = \$8,000 ÷ \$3.30 = 2,424.24 coffees, rounded up to 2,425.
Result: The shop must sell about 2,425 coffees (≈ \$10,913 in revenue) a month just to break even.
Example 2 — Target profit
Same coffee shop, but the owner wants \$2,000 in profit this month, not just \$0.
Step 1: Add the target profit to fixed costs: \(8,000 + \)2,000 = \$10,000.
Step 2: Divide by contribution margin: \$10,000 ÷ \$3.30 = 3,031 coffees.
Result: Selling 3,031 coffees generates exactly \$2,000 in profit after covering every fixed cost.
Example 3 — Comparing current sales to a forecast
The coffee shop currently sells 2,800 coffees a month, and next quarter's forecast is 3,500 — against a break-even of 2,425.
Step 1: Current margin of safety = 2,800 − 2,425 = 375 coffees (13.4% of current sales).
Step 2: Forecast margin of safety = 3,500 − 2,425 = 1,075 coffees (30.7% of forecast sales).
Result: Hitting the forecast wouldn't just add sales — it would roughly double the safety cushion, from a thin 13.4% to a comfortable 30.7%.
Example 4 — Service business (% of sales)
A consulting firm has \$6,000 in fixed costs and variable costs (subcontractors, travel) that run about 30% of every dollar billed.
Step 1: Contribution margin ratio = 1 − 0.30 = 0.70 (70%).
Step 2: Break-even revenue = \(6,000 ÷ 0.70 = \)8,571.
Result: The firm needs to bill about \$8,571 before it starts making a profit — no "unit" required, and the same math works in any currency.
Frequently Asked Questions
What's the difference between fixed and variable costs?
Fixed costs don't change with how much you sell — rent, salaried wages, and insurance are usually fixed. Variable costs rise and fall directly with sales volume — raw materials, packaging, and sales commissions are usually variable. Some costs (like utilities) are actually a mix of both, called "mixed costs," and are typically split before running a break-even analysis.
Why divide by contribution margin instead of price?
Every dollar of revenue first has to cover that unit's own variable cost before it can help pay off fixed costs. The contribution margin (price minus variable cost) is the part of each sale that's actually left over to chip away at fixed costs — so it's the right number to divide fixed costs by, not the full price.
Should I round the break-even point up or down?
Always round up to the next whole unit. Selling exactly 2,423.6 coffees isn't possible — until the 2,424th coffee is sold, the business hasn't yet covered its fixed costs, so rounding down would incorrectly suggest break-even happens sooner than it really does.
What is margin of safety used for?
Margin of safety tells you how far sales can fall before the business starts losing money. A small margin of safety is a warning sign — even a modest drop in sales (a slow season, a new competitor) could push the business into a loss. A large margin of safety means more room for error.
What does a high degree of operating leverage mean?
A high degree of operating leverage means profit is very sensitive to changes in sales — a small increase in sales creates a large increase in profit, but a small decrease in sales creates a large decrease in profit too. Businesses with high fixed costs relative to variable costs (like software or airlines) tend to have high operating leverage.
Can I use this calculator outside the US?
Yes — pick your currency and preferred number format at the top of the calculator (for example, comma-decimal formatting used across most of Europe and Latin America). The underlying math is entirely currency-neutral; only the labels and formatting change, and the % of Sales mode doesn't involve currency at all.