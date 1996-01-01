Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) Calculator

Calculate cost of goods sold for a merchandising or manufacturing business, compare FIFO, LIFO, and Weighted Average results, and see gross profit — with clear supporting visuals.

Background

Cost of goods sold (COGS) is the direct cost of the inventory a business actually sold during a period. It's one of the biggest line items on an income statement, sitting right below revenue and directly determining gross profit — and for many businesses, the inventory costing method chosen (FIFO, LIFO, or weighted average) can shift COGS by a meaningful amount without a single sale actually changing.