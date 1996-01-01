Body Surface Area (BSA) Calculator

Calculate body surface area (BSA) from height and weight using common clinical formulas like Mosteller, Du Bois, Haycock, Gehan & George, and Boyd. Includes unit conversion, formula comparison, a simple body-size visual, and clear step-by-step output.

Background

Body surface area estimates the total external surface of the body. In clinical settings, BSA is commonly used for medication dosing, some chemotherapy calculations, burn assessment, and normalizing measures like cardiac index. It is an estimate, so different formulas may give slightly different results.