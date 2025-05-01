- Download the worksheet to save time writing
What does a large equilibrium constant (K >> 1) indicate about a chemical reaction?
For the reaction: H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g), with equilibrium concentrations [H2] = 0.1 M, [I2] = 0.1 M, and [HI] = 0.4 M, calculate the equilibrium constant K.
What role do the forward and reverse rate constants play in a chemical reaction?
For a reaction where Q = 25 and K = 25, what can be concluded about the state of the reaction?
In the Haber process for ammonia synthesis, if Q is found to be less than K, what does this indicate about the reaction's progress?
What is the first step in determining the direction of a reaction shift?
What is an inert gas?
Given the exothermic reaction: C(s) + O2(g) ⇌ CO2(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the temperature is increased?
For the reaction: 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g), what will happen to the equilibrium position if the pressure is increased?
What is the significance of the standard enthalpy of formation in chemical reactions?
Given the following enthalpies of formation: H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol, H2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, O2(g) = 0 kJ/mol, calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: 2 H2(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(l).
In an exothermic reaction, what happens to the energy of the system?