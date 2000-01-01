Net charge: total charge at a given pH is the sum of all individual group charges.

Aspartate has three ionizable groups: COOH (pK a ≈ 2.1), side chain (pK a ≈ 3.9), and NH₃⁺ (pK a ≈ 9.6). The neutral form is between the two acidic pK a values, so pI ≈ (2.1 + 3.9) / 2 = 3.0.

Lysine has COOH (pK a ≈ 2.1), NH₃⁺ (pK a ≈ 9.6), and a basic side chain (pK a ≈ 10.5). The neutral form lies between the two highest pK a values, so pI ≈ (9.6 + 10.5) / 2 ≈ 10.1.

The peptide ACDEK has ionizable termini plus several charged side chains (Asp, Glu, Lys). We sum the charge of each group as a function of pH, then search for the pH where the net charge is approximately zero. The calculator reports this pI and shows a mini charge curve to visualize where the crossing occurs.

Q: Are these pI values exact?

They are good estimates for teaching and homework practice. Real proteins can shift pK a values due to environment and structure, so experimental pI can differ from idealized calculations.

Q: Which amino acids have ionizable side chains?

In this calculator we treat Asp (D), Glu (E), Cys (C), Tyr (Y), His (H), Lys (K), and Arg (R) as having ionizable side chains that contribute to net charge and pI.

Q: Can I use this for large proteins?