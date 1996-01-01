Percent Error Calculator
Calculate percent error or percent difference in seconds — compare two values, show optional signed direction, step-by-step, a mini error visual, and optional significant-figures rounding.
Background
Percent error compares your experimental (measured) value to an accepted (true) reference value. Percent difference compares two measured values when there isn’t a “true” reference.
How to use this calculator
- Choose percent error or percent difference.
- Enter your two values (and optional units for display).
- Optional: turn on signed percent and choose significant figures.
- Click Calculate to see results, steps, and the mini visual.
How this calculator works
- Difference: Δ = value₁ − value₂
- Absolute difference: |Δ|
- Percent error: (|Δ| / |accepted|) × 100
- Percent difference: (|Δ| / ((|A|+|B|)/2)) × 100
Formula & Equation Used
Percent error: percent error = (|experimental − accepted| / |accepted|) × 100%
Percent difference: percent difference = (|A − B| / ((|A| + |B|)/2)) × 100%
Signed percent (optional): signed % = (Δ / baseline) × 100% For percent error baseline is accepted. For percent difference baseline is (|A|+|B|)/2.
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Percent error (gravity)
- Experimental: 9.81 m/s², Accepted: 9.80 m/s².
- Compute difference: Δ = 9.81 − 9.80 = 0.01.
- Percent error: ( |0.01| / |9.80| ) × 100 ≈ 0.102%.
Example 2 — Percent error (below accepted)
- Experimental: 9.72 m/s², Accepted: 9.80 m/s².
- Difference: Δ = 9.72 − 9.80 = −0.08.
- Percent error (magnitude): ( |−0.08| / |9.80| ) × 100 ≈ 0.816%.
- If you show signed percent: ( −0.08 / 9.80 ) × 100 ≈ −0.816% (below accepted).
Example 3 — Percent difference (two measurements)
- Two trials: A = 0.92 g/mL and B = 1.00 g/mL.
- Difference: |A − B| = |0.92 − 1.00| = 0.08.
- Average baseline: (|A|+|B|)/2 = (0.92 + 1.00)/2 = 0.96.
- Percent difference: (0.08 / 0.96) × 100 ≈ 8.33%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Percent error vs percent difference — what’s the difference?
Use percent error when you have an accepted/true value. Use percent difference when comparing two measured values and neither is “the truth.”
Q: What if the accepted value is 0?
Percent error is undefined because it would divide by 0. You can still report the raw difference.
Q: Why are my results rounded?
If you choose significant figures, the calculator rounds the displayed results to match lab-report style.