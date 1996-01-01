You want a 95% CI with margin of error E = 0.03. If you don’t know p, use p = 0.5.

Out of n = 120 students, x = 56 passed. Find a 95% CI for the true pass rate.

A sample has x̄ = 15.2, n = 12, and sample SD s = 3.1. Find a 95% CI for the true mean.

A sample has x̄ = 72.4, n = 25, and the population SD is known: σ = 10. Find a 95% CI for the true mean.

Q: Does a 95% confidence interval mean there’s a 95% chance the true value is inside?

Not exactly. The true parameter is fixed. The “95%” means that if you repeated the sampling method many times, about 95% of the intervals you build would contain the true value.

Q: When should I use Z vs t?

Use Z when the population SD σ is known (or for proportions). Use t when σ is unknown and you use the sample SD s. t intervals are especially common for small samples.

Q: What if my proportion sample is small?

The normal approximation can be weak when n·p̂ or n·(1−p̂) is small. In that case, a Wilson interval is often better (we can add it as an option).

Q: Why does higher confidence make the interval wider?

Higher confidence uses a larger critical value (z* or t*), which increases the margin of error E.

Q: What’s the difference between confidence level and margin of error?

Confidence level controls the critical value. Margin of error is the “±” width: E = critical × SE.