Z-Score Calculator

Convert any value into a z-score (how many standard deviations from the mean), get the percentile (normal CDF), and even reverse-solve for the raw score using z = (x − μ)/σ. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini bell-curve visual.

Background

A z-score standardizes a value so you can compare results across different scales. If z = 0, you’re exactly at the mean. Positive z is above-average; negative z is below-average. The percentile uses the standard normal distribution to tell you “what % of values fall below this z”.