How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode (solve for z, x, μ, or σ).
  • Enter the required values (and keep σ > 0).
  • For z-score mode, optionally choose a percentile style (below, above, or two-tailed).
  • Click Calculate to get the answer, steps, and a bell curve visual.

How this calculator works

  • Z-score standardizes values: z = (x − μ)/σ.
  • Percentiles use the standard normal CDF Φ(z).
  • Reverse-solve by rearranging the same formula (solve for x, μ, or σ).

Formula & Equation Used

Z-score: z = (x − μ)/σ

Reverse for x: x = μ + zσ

Reverse for μ: μ = x − zσ

Reverse for σ: σ = (x − μ)/z (z ≠ 0)

Standard normal percentile: Φ(z)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Exam score percentile (below x)

A student scored x = 84. The class mean is μ = 70 with standard deviation σ = 10.

  1. Compute z: z = (x − μ)/σ = (84 − 70)/10 = 1.4
  2. Percentile below: Φ(1.4) ≈ 0.9192
  3. So the score is about the 92nd percentile (above ~92% of scores).

Example 2 — Probability above x (right tail)

A height is x = 180 cm. The population mean is μ = 170 cm with standard deviation σ = 7 cm. What fraction of people are taller than 180 cm?

  1. Compute z: z = (180 − 170)/7 ≈ 1.4286
  2. Left-tail CDF: Φ(1.4286) ≈ 0.9234
  3. Right-tail probability: P(X ≥ 180) = 1 − Φ(z) ≈ 1 − 0.9234 = 0.0766
  4. So about 7.66% of people are taller than 180 cm (under a normal model).

Example 3 — Two-tailed “how extreme?” probability

A test statistic comes out to z = 2.0. What is the two-tailed probability P(|Z| ≥ 2.0)?

  1. Compute the one-tail beyond +2: 1 − Φ(2.0) ≈ 1 − 0.97725 = 0.02275
  2. Two tails: P(|Z| ≥ 2.0) = 2(1 − Φ(2.0)) ≈ 2 · 0.02275 = 0.0455
  3. So the two-tailed probability is about 4.55%.

Note: These probabilities assume the normal (bell-curve) model is appropriate for the situation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a negative z-score mean?

It means the value is below the mean. For example, z = −1 is one standard deviation below average.

Q: Is the percentile always accurate?

The percentile is based on a normal (bell-curve) model. If your data isn’t roughly normal, treat the percentile as an approximation.

Q: What does “two-tailed” mean?

It’s the probability of being at least as extreme as your z-score in either direction: P(|Z| ≥ |z|).